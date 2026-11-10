Rishabh Pant on track for upcoming New Zealand Tests, set to undergo final fitness test on November 12

The stage is set for the upcoming Test series between India and New Zealand. The sides took on each other across five T20Is and are in the middle of an ODI series, with two games left in the ODI series. Both India and New Zealand will also have the upcoming Test series in their minds as well.

The first test of the series will be played at Basin Reserve, Wellington, from November 19th, and ahead of the series, the Men in Blue have received a big boost as star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is on track to play the upcoming tests against the Black Caps.

Pant is expected to undergo a final fitness test at the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) CoE (Centre of Excellence) on November 12. According to Cricbuzz, Pant is likely to receive the final clearance from the CoE following the assessment.

It is interesting to note that Pant was selected for the three India A matches before the Test series, but due to him not receiving the clearance from the CoE, Pant remained unavailable. He had suffered a side strain during the Irani Cup clash between Rest of India and Jammu & Kashmir in Srinagar.

Notably, Pant has not featured in international cricket since the second Test of the series against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Subsequently, he was removed from the India A squad and has continued his rehabilitation at the CoE.

India to continue ODI series on November 13

Speaking of the Indian team, the side is set to take on New Zealand in the fourth ODI of the series. The two sides are slated to take on each other at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on November 13th.

Notably, the Indian team won the first two ODIs of the series, with the third ODI being abandoned without a ball being bowled. New Zealand cannot win the series now but will need to win the next two games to level the series. It could be interesting to see how the Black Caps fare against team India in the upcoming clash.

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