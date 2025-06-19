Rishabh Pant on course to break MS Dhoni's legendary records in England series India's newly appointed vice-captain Rishabh Pant is set to break multiple records of MS Dhoni in the upcoming five-match series against England. He also confirmed batting at number five, with Shubman Gill set to feature at four.

Leeds (England):

With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli no longer available in Test cricket, the likes of Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant will have to take the majority of the responsibility in the upcoming five-match series against England, especially given their experience of playing in the country in the past. Gill, however, doesn’t have a good track record in England, but Rahul and Pant have been sensational.

Out of which, Pant has a brilliant opportunity to break MS Dhoni’s legendary record and become the Indian keeper-batter with the most centuries in the longest format of the game. Both Pant and Dhoni currently have six Test centuries to their name, but if the prior scores one more in the upcoming series, he can topple the two-time World Cup-winning captain. Wriddhiman Saha with three stands third, followed by Farokh Engineer, Syed Kirmiani and Budhi Kunderan.

Most Test centuries by an Indian keeper-batter

Player Centuries MS Dhoni 6 Rishabh Pant 6 Wriddhiman Saha 3 Farokh Engineer 2 Syed Kirmani 2 Budhi Kunderan 2

Pant can break another record set by Dhoni

Apart from the century tally, Pant can also surpass Dhoni’s record of most runs by an Indian keeper in SENA countries. The Ranchi-born currently leads the tally with 1731 runs, while Pant has 1681 runs to his name so far. The current India vice-captain needs only 50 runs to surpass Dhoni and own the record. Engineer, Kirmani and Kiran More stand third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Most runs by an Indian keeper-batter in SENA countries

Player Runs MS Dhoni 1731 Rishabh Pant 1681 Farokh Engineer 1099 Syed Kirmani 785 Kiran More 627

Meanwhile, India’s tour of England is set to begin on June 20 at Edgbaston. Ahead of that, Pant confirmed that he will continue at number five, while newly-appointed skipper Gill will bat at number four. KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal are very likely to open, but the team management is yet to finalise on the number three spot.

When it comes to bowling, Jasprit Bumrah will be playing only three Test matches in the series. Keeping that in mind, the team management has added Harshit Rana to the squad.

