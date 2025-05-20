Rishabh Pant, LSG's Rs 27 crore pick, on the verge of registering unwanted record as captain in IPL Rishabh Pant's form has been the talking point of IPL 2025. The captain of Lucknow Super Giants and the most expensive player in the history of IPL, Pant has been pale shadow of himself with the bat this season. Meanwhile, he is on the verge of registering an unwanted record in IPL.

Lucknow:

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were knocked out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Monday (May 19) after they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 61. After 12 matches, they have lost seven matches and have no hopes left of making it to the top four. The team faced a lot of issues this season, but the major one was the form of their skipper Rishabh Pant, who is also the most expensive player in the history of IPL, with the franchise signing him for Rs 27 crore in the mega auction.

The left-hander never got going at any stage in IPL and is now on the verge of registering an unwanted record as captain in the history of the cash-rich league. Pant has so far mustered only 135 runs in 11 innings in IPL 2025 at an average of 12.27 and a strike rate of 100. He has scored only one fifty this season, and the numbers are certainly worrying for LSG, especially after the whopping amount the franchise paid him at the auction.

As for the record, Pant's average of 12.27 is the second worst for a captain in an IPL season, only behind Eoin Morgan, who averaged only 11.08 when he was the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2021. However, Rishabh Pant still has two matches left and given his form, there is every chance for him to finish with the lowest average as captain in an IPL season.

Pant will have to score more than nine runs in the next two innings to make sure that he doesn't end IPL 2025 with a worst average than Morgan.

Lowest batting average as captain in an IPL season (min 10 innings)

Eoin Morgan (2021) - 11.08

Rishabh Pant (2025) - 12.27 (so far)

MS Dhoni (2021) - 16.28

Mayank Agarwal (2022) - 16.33

Sourav Ganguly (2012) - 17.86

Hardik Pandya (2024) - 18