Rishabh Pant, LSG's 27-crore captain, creates history for Lucknow as he finds form late in IPL 2025 Rishabh Pant slammed a jaw-dropping century for Lucknow Super Giants in their clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Pant hit a 54-ball hundred as he registered a few massive milestones for Lucknow.

New Delhi:

Lucknow Super Guants skipper Rishabh Pant finally found an innings of great significance as he slammed a brilliant century in his team's final league stage match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday, May 27. After making only one fifty in the entire season, and that too a struggling one against CSK, Pant played a masterful knock to power LSG to a strong total against RCB.

Pant hit his only second IPL hundred and his first since 2018 as he slammed a 54-ball hundred against RCB. He got to the milestone with a four over covers. His knock was laced with 10 fours and six sixes as he displayed his jaw-dropping strokes around the park.

Pant registered a few major milestones for Lucknow Super Giants en route to his hundred.

Pant hits fastest century for LSG

Meanwhile, Pant's 54-ball hundred is the fastest hundred by an LSG batter. He was looking unstoppable throughout his knock. Pant, at his best, displayed the wide variety of strokes that he is used to as he took down the RCB bowlers for fun. Pant has now also become the first LSG batter to hit a hundred against RCB.