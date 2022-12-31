Rishabh Pant Latest Health Update: Are things getting serious? wicketkeeper-batsman likely to be airlifted

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pant likely to be airlifted?

Rishabh Pant Latest Health Update: As per several reports that emerged on December 30, 2022, the 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman was in stable condition after his plastic surgery. Rishabh Pant also went through some brain and MRI scans and their reports came out to be normal. A few more scans were in line for December 31, 2022. According to the latest developments, as reported by ANI, it is now being said that the DDCA (Delhi & District Cricket Association) might take some extreme measures to ensure Pant's well-being.

Shyam Sharma, Director of DDCA while speaking to ANI said:

A team from Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) is going to Max Hospital Dehradun to monitor his health, if required we'll shift him to Delhi & chances are high that we'll airlift him to Delhi for plastic surgery.

Currently, Rishabh Pant is under observation at Max Hospital Dehradun. He is joined in by his friends and his mother. The wicketkeeper-batsman was to be kept under observation for 48 hours and was being regularly monitored by both Ortho and Neuro teams. As of now he has been kept in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) situated on the second floor of the hospital. Pant was to be shifted to Delhi for further scans but now the DDCA is considering the idea of airlifting the youngster if the situation demands.

Rishabh Pant had been warned by Shikhar Dhawan and was advised to drive slow

On December 30, 2022, Rishabh Pant seriously injured himself in a horrific car crash. Pant was driving from Delhi to Uttarakhand, Dehradun. It is being said that Pant had dozed off as he rammed his car into a divider on NH 58 of Manglaur and Narsan area of the Haridwar district. After the tragic incident, the youngster was sent to Saksham Hospital for Multispecialty and Trauma Centre. He was later shifted to Max hospital Dehradun where he underwent plastic surgery for facial injuries. Before the car crash, Pant was all set to go to the NCA (National Cricket Academy) as he was left out of India's ODI and T20I squad for the series against Sri Lanka.

