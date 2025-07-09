Rishabh Pant keeps India's bowling combination plans close to chest ahead of Lord's Test against England India went with three pure pacers and two spinners for the second Test match at Edgbaston. However, with different conditions calling at Lord's, questions linger over what bowling combination India will go with.

Will India go with three-man pace and two-man spin attack or will they bench a spinner for an extra pacer at Lord's? The second option seems more wise considering what the venue offers. During the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia, the venue aided the pace bowlers for the majority of the game, until the final day when sun broke out and batting conditions became pretty much easier.

Lord's don't support spin bowlers that much with pacers enjoying their time at the venue, due to the overcast conditions overhead. However, India Test vice-captain Rishabh Pant has kept the plans close to chest over what the bowling combination might look like.

Speaking to the press a day ahead of the clash, Pant said they will take a call on the matchday. "We will get to know by tomorrow whether it would be 3-1 or 3-2. When you see the wicket two days, sometimes it changes the colour, the moisture will also become less," Pant said.

Pant not worried on what conditions Lord's will offer

Meanwhile, the vice-captain is not unfazed by what conditions could be on offer for the third Test, saying, "Whatever the condition is given to us, we are fine it."

"We don't want to think about what the opposition is thinking." So, will they change their plan? "See, we were discussing that the wickets will be good in England. Because the way they play cricket, they need a good wicket. So we were thinking how can we get 20 wickets in a good wicket. Shubman Gill was talking about 20 wickets," said Pant.

Pant says Dukes balls getting out of shape way too much

One common picture from the first two Tests was players wanting balls to be changed, as it was hardly doing anything after getting old and soft. Pant said he hasn't seen a ball getting out of shape this much.

"The gauge (to measure the balls) should be the same (whether it's Dukes or Kookaburra). But it would be better if it was smaller (laughs). The balls are giving so much trouble. Definitely, I feel it's a big problem. Because the ball is getting out of shape," said Pant.

"What I've seen, the ball is getting de shaped too much. That has never happened like this to me. It's definitely irritating for the players because every ball plays differently because when it becomes softer, sometimes it's not doing too much. But as soon as it changes the ball, it's starting to do enough.

"As a batsman, you've got a keep on adjusting to it. But at the same time, I feel it's not good for cricket anyway," said the explosive batter.