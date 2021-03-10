Rishabh Pant jumps to career-best seventh spot in ICC Test Rankings

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rishabh Pant

Following his impressive batting show in the Test series against England, swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman has climbed to career-best number seven spot in the ICC Test Rankings for batsmen, joining India opener Rohit Sharma at the position. Both Pant and Rohit are now sitting at the No.7 spot while India skipper Virat Kohli has maintained his fifth position in the longest format.

Rohit and Pant are also joined by Henry Nicholls at the No.7 position. All three players have a rating of 747 in the Test format. Pant’s 747 rating points are the joint-15th highest by any India batsman, and the highest by a full-time Test wicketkeeper from his country.

Washington Sundar, who had played an unbeaten 96-run knock in the fourth and final Test against England, has gained 39 places and is on the 62nd position.

In bowling rankings, seasoned off-spinner R Ashwin has climbed the No.2 spot, surpassing Neil Wagner in the list. England pace veteran has also jumped two positions to achieve the No.4 position in the list.

Australia's Pat Cummins remains on the top of the pile with a 908 rating in the longest format of the game. A brilliant bowling display against England has also lifted Axar to the 30th spot.

West Indies Jason Holder also maintained his No.1 position in the all-rounders' list while Ashwin added another feather to his cap by claiming in the No.4 spot, ahead of Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan. England's Ben Stokes also climbed to No.2 position in the list as Ravindra Jadeja was pushed down at No.3