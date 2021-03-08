Rishabh Pant is left-handed Sehwag, says Inzamam-ul-Haq

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Rishabh Pant.

ishabh Pant's clout in the international cricket is continuing to grow by the day as the Indian wicket-keeper batsman has firmly established himself as a worthy heir of MS Dhoni. The 23-year-old southpaw became the darling of the nation with his heroics in Gabba; inflicting Australia a painful loss at thier own bastion against all odds.

Pant then capped it off with his third Test century against England in the fourth and final Test as India completed English demolition in Ahmedabad with a 3-1 series win.

His flamboyant batting style and ability to play without pressure off late has certainly impressed former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq, who called him a left-handed Virender Sehwag.

"Rishabh Pant, absolutely brilliant. After a long time, I have seen a player on whom pressure seems to have no effect. Even if six wickets are down at 146, the way he starts his innings, no one does. He plays his strokes, irrespective of the pitch or how many runs the other team has scored. He is equally good against spinners and fast bowlers. I thoroughly enjoy watching him. It's like watching Sehwag bat left-handed," Inzamam said on his YouTube channel.

Inzamam draw further parallel between both the Delhi cricketers, saying they both represent a fearless brand of cricket.

"I have played with Sehwag and he too didn't bother about other factors. When he used to bat, it didn't matter to him how the pitch behaved or what kind of bowling attack the opponent had. He just had to play his strokes, even if the fielders were on the boundary. After Sehwag, I have seen such a player, for whom nothing else matters," Inzamam added.

"Ever since I've noted, it's not that he's only doing it in India, he did it in Australia too. He didn't get to score centuries because he plays at his own pace. After a long time, I have seen such a player. India had Sachin, Dravid now they have Virat and Rohit. But the way he plays, it's amazing. The kind of self-confidence he has is surprising. I haven't come across a player like him in cricket," Inzamam further said.