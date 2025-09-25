Rishabh Pant injury update: When will India wicketkeeper regain fitness and make a comeback in Tests? India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant will miss the upcoming Test series against the West Indies. He got injured during the England tour while attempting a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes, only for the ball to hit his foot. When will he make his comeback? Here's an update:

Dubai:

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant continues to be on the sidelines as he is yet to recover from the injury sustained during the Test series against England earlier this year. The Team India squad for the two-match Test series against the West Indies was announced today and on expected lines, Pant's name was missing. However, the chief selector Ajit Agarkar was hopeful of having the left-hander available for the next Test series against South Africa.

With Pant not recovering on time for the West Indies series, India have also named the veteran Ravindra Jadeja as their vice-captain only for this series. "Rishabh is the vice-captain at the moment and a key player. But unfortunately, he hasn't quite recovered to make this particular Test series. We're hopeful that he'll be available for South Africa. And Jadeja has been one of your top performers," Agarkar said in the press conference during the squad announcement.

For the unversed, Rishabh Pant sustained a foot injury while trying to play a reverse sweep off fast bowler Chris Woakes during the Test series against England. He was wincing in pain when the incident happened, and was even taken off in a golf cart. Since then, Pant hasn't played competitive cricket and is rehabilitating at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru.

Dhruv Jurel to keep wickets in West Indies Tests

In Pant's absence, Dhruv Jurel is India's first-choice wicketkeeper, who did a great job behind the stumps on the England tour. He has also put in strong performances for India A and deserves to be considered for the job. Meanwhile, Narayan Jagadeesan is a backup wicketkeeper in the squad for the Test series against the West Indies. He was called up to the Indian squad for the last Test against England as well after Pant's foot injury was confirmed. It remains to be seen though if Jagadeesan gets an opportunity to showcase his skills in any of the two Tests.

