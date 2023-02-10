Rishabh Pant Injury Update: Star player shares photos of walking with crutches

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Rishabh Pant

India star wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant has shared an update on his recovery from an injury that he sustained during a car accident. Pant shared two photos on social media and gave his fans an insight into his current health.

In the pictures, Pant is seen walking with crutches. "One step forward, One step stronger, One step better," Pant posted on his Twitter handle along with his pictures.

Earlier, Pant underwent knee surgery after his right ligaments were damaged in an accident. He had survived a serious accident when he was driving from Delhi to his hometown Rourkee but lost control on the NH-58 highway before hitting the divider. He sustained cuts on his forehead and had a severely bruised back along with injuries on his knee and ankle.

Due to his injury, the 25-year-old couldn't play the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series which is important for India considering the World Test Championship standings. Not only Rishabh's fans but the India team too are missing the key player in the Test series against Australia which started on February 9.

"Rishabh was a very, very important player for us, how he batted in the middle order in the past few years for us. We will definitely miss that. Keeping an eye on that particular aspect, not the middle order, even the top order. You are playing on such challenging pitches, you need guys to stand up and see, find ways to score runs because it won't be easy," expressed the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma before the beginning of the Test series.

