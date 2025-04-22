Rishabh Pant highlights reason behind defeat to Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant blamed the toss behind their defeat to Delhi Capitals in the ongoing IPL 2025. He explained that batting is relatively easier in the second innings and since DC won the toss and elected to bowl first, things got complicated for them.

Lucknow:

Lucknow Super Giants suffered an eight-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals at the Ekana Stadium in the ongoing IPL 2025. The Axar Patel-led side had a poor start with LSG openers Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh looking in good form, but after they departed for 52 and 45 runs respectively, things changed drastically. Towards the end of the innings, Ayush Badoni played an important knock of 36 runs and courtesy of that, LSG posted 159 runs on the board.

When it came to the chase, it looked easy and simple for Delhi. Abishek Porel played a fine knock, scoring 51 runs while KL Rahul, former LSG skipper, made an unbeaten 57 runs off 42 balls to win the game for Delhi. Captain Axar supported him well with a knock of 34* runs as Delhi won the match with 13 balls remaining.

After the defeat, LSG captain Rishabh Pant highlighted that the toss played a massive part. He explained that batting second is relatively easier in the second innings and that is why he felt LSG suffered a defeat. Pant however, mentioned that he doesn’t want to complain or put out any excuse but once again reminded about the toss factor.

“We knew we were 20 runs short. In Lucknow, toss played a big part. Whoever is bowling first, they get a lot of help from the wicket. We just had to stay back, we just couldn't get it away. It always happens in Lucknow, in the second innings, the wicket gets better and batter to bat on, that's how the game goes and you can't be complaining. Yes, toss is playing a huge part here, but as a team, we are not looking for excuses,” Pant said in the post-match presentation.

With their fourth defeat of the season, LSG remain fifth on the points table. Delhi, on the other hand, won their sixth match of the match and remain second.