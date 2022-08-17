EXCLUSIVE | Pant has got no competition from Karthik: Veteran Chandu Borde on southpaw's place in the team

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rishabh Pant | File Photo

Rishabh Pant is one of the most exciting cricketers in world cricket. Swashbuckling, in-your-face and fearless. These are the characteristics that describe the DC skipper.

If we talk about Test cricket, Pant has been one of the most treasured Indian batters for some time now. He comes in, turns the game on its head, and leaves. He had played some outstanding knocks in his short career thus far and continues to be one of the most important members of the Indian Test outfit.

Ironically, it has been a different case for him in the shortest format of the game. He has not been able to put out impact performances and hasn't really been able to justify his stature in T20 cricket.

Veteran Indian player and former Head of the Selection Committee, Chandu Borde, in an exclusive interview with India TV, weighed in on why Pant hasn't been able to churn out the kind of performances expected out of him.

"See, what happens is in Test cricket, you have time. But in T20 cricket, you have to go after almost every ball, and the way he plays cross-batted and sweep shots, he puts himself at higher risk. But, he should control himself and play according to the match situation. He should understand the game and base his shots around that," said Borde.

On being asked if Pant's place is in danger with the kind of performances Dinesh Karthik has been churning out, Borde said that he doesn't think anyone is a competition to Rishabh Pant. He also mentioned that he is an automatic choice and will definitely feature in the eleven, considering his match-altering abilities at any stage of the game.

"This is great competition within the team. Whoever performs will be part of the team. To be honest, I don't think there is any competition for Rishabh Pant. He is an automatic choice and will continue to be an important part of the team. Rishabh Pant is a player who can change the momentum of the game in no time, and he is not just a finisher - he can play anywhere and anytime," Borde added.

Rishabh Pant will next be seen in action against Pakistan on August 28.

