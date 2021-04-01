Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Everyone is going to play like Pant, Pandya in 15 years' time: Darren Gough

Former England fast bowler Darren Gough was left impressed with the batting style of Indian players like Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer, among others. Gough believes that the current crop of Indian batsman are laying down the template for future generation, saying that it is how the batsmen are going to play "in 15 years' time."

In the recently-concluded series against England, the lower-middle order batsmen like Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya played a key role in steering India's run-rate towards the closing stages of the innings. This helped India gain a much-needed boost in the end, as the side crossed the 300-run mark in all of the three matches of the series.

"In 10 years’ time, every player is going to play like that – Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya. So you better get used to it. That’s how everyone is going to play. You’ve seen the players – your Smith, Williamson, Root, who played according to the situation in certain extend… build an innings and expand right at the end with their strike rate," Gough said on talkSPORT, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

"But the future is already here – Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer… all these guys, that’s the way everyone is going to play in 15 years’ time. Some fantastic batting."

In the final ODI of the series, India ended with a score of 329 but the side could've added another 20-30 runs had Pant and Pandya stayed at the crease. Regardless, the duo's aggressive batting style provided a sudden surge in run-scoring as India eventually registered a 7-run win in the deciding match of the series.

"India were disappointed when they went off with that score (329). That partnership between Pant and Pandya was so crucial for India, but the way they kept going was incredible. There were no nerves," Gough added.

"Pant was still trying to sweep doing the 'Dil Scoop' over his head, or stepping across the stumps and flicking over square leg, Hardik Pandya hitting sixes galore… I mean, Pandya just stands still, strong base and backs himself to clear the boundary. The future… right there," the former England pacer said.