Rishabh Pant gets ranking boost ahead of 2nd Test vs England, Travis Head storms into top 10 The ICC has released the updated Test rankings and without playing over the last week, Rishabh Pant has got a massive boost. Meanwhile, Australia's Travis Head has stormed into the top 10 with a sparkling show in the first Test against the West Indies.

New Delhi:

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has got a massive ranking boost hours before the start of the second Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham. He has jumped from seventh to sixth place in the latest ICC Test rankings for batters without playing over the last week. He had jumped to seventh place after scoring twin centuries in the Headingley Test but with Temba Bavuma missing the first Test against Zimbabwe and losing rating points, Pant has jumped up to sixth place.

The southpaw has jumped to sixth place in the rankings with 801 rating points, even as the rest of the top five remain the same, with Joe Root on top, boasting 889 rating points. Bavuma has slipped to seventh position with 798 ratings to his name. Australia batter Travis Head has jumped three places to storm into 10th place after scoring 59 and 61 runs in two innings of the first Test against the West Indies at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, which Australia won by 159 runs.

Josh Hazlewood jumps up a spot among bowlers

Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood of Australia has climbed a place and is now in fourth position among the bowlers in the latest ICC rankings. He has 817 rating points to his name with only Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada and Jasprit Bumrah ahead of him. Jayden Seales also picked up a five-wicket haul in the first Test against Australia and even he has jumped to ninth place, going past Mitchell Starc.

Nathan Lyon didn't have much to do in the Barbados Test but has slipped to seventh position with 781 rating points. Cummins and Hazlewood are set to play this week and with Bumrah expected to rest vs England, the Aussie duo has a great chance to challenge the Indian fast bowler for the numero uno spot in the rankings.

Ravindra Jadeja remains on top of all-rounder rankings

As far as Test all-rounder rankings are concerned, Ravindra Jadeja has retained his position with 376 rating points and will be keen on improving his credentials as an all-rounder in the second Test vs England. His bowling has come under the scanner after picking up only five wickets in last 110 overs in the longest format of the game.

