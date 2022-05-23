Rishabh Pant gets conned for 1.63 crore by an arrested Haryana cricketer

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Rishabh pant gets duped for 1.63 crore (file photo)

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was conned by a Haryana cricketer Mrinank Singh. Singh who was recently arrested for cheating a businessman for a sum of 6 lakhs, duped Pant for Rs 1.63 crore last year. The left-hander and his manager, Puneet Solanki had filed a case against Singh in February 2021.

The Saket court last week issued a notice to the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai to present Singh while he was arrested by the Juhu police earlier this month for allegedly duping a city-based businessman.

According to sources of Mid-day, Pant’s complaint stated that he was deceived by Singh, who produced false references to earn the trust of the former. The complaint added the information on the expense of the watches that were produced and noted a mutual oral settlement for INR 1.63 crore.

Pant desired to buy two watches including a Franck Muller Vanguard Yachting Series watch, Richard Mille watch and paid Rs 36,25,120, Rs 62,60,000, respectively.

“In January 2021, Singh told Pant and Solanki that he had started a business of buying and selling luxury watches, bags, jewellery, etc. He gave references to several cricketers to whom he claimed to have sold the goods. He falsely represented to Pant and his manager that he could procure luxury watches and other accessories for them at good discounts and very cheap prices” the complaint stated.

“Believing in the story of the accused, in February, Pant handed over a luxury watch and few jewellery items worth Rs 65,70,731for resale,” the complaint added.

The sources also stated that a film director and several hotels have all been duped by the 23-year-old, Singh.