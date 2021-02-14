From Spiderman to Superman! Rishabh Pant 'flies' to take incredible one-handed catch | Watch

Image Source : TWITTER SCREENSHOT Rishabh Pant took an incredible diving catch behind the stumps to dismiss Ollie Pope on Day 2 of the second Test.

Rishabh Pant seems to be in the form of his life. After playing an important 58-run-innings in the first innings of the second Test, Pant produced an incredible effort behind the stumps to dismiss Ollie Pope in the second session of the day.

With this wicket, Mohammed Siraj took the wicket off his first ball in Test cricket on Indian soil.

Siraj bowled short and down the leg side, and it should've been easy picking for Pope. But the batsman shuffled up and edged it for Rishabh Pant, who made a spectacular dive towards his left, and even though the ball looked to pop out of his gloves as he landed, Pant managed his composure as he managed to roll the glove on to his face, then his chest.

Watch the stunning catch:

Siraj, who made his debut in India's previous Test series in Australia, is playing his first Test match in India. He didn't play in the first Test of the series against England, but was included in the second game after the management decided to rest Jasprit Bumrah.

Earlier, the spinners dominated the English batting lineup as Ravichandran Ashwin starred on Day 2, taking three wickets by the time of writing this copy. He also moved past Harbhajan Singh to become the second-highest wicket-taker in Tests on Indian soil.

India scored 329 in the first innings of the Test. Apart from Pant's unbeaten half-century, Rohit Sharma scored his seventh Test century to steer the Indian innings after top-order failure, while vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane also scored 61.