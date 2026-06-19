Rishabh Pant could return to Delhi Capitals, LSG want INR 13.25 crore star for IPL 2027

New Delhi:

Rishabh Pant is all set to make a dramatic return to Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2027 season. The franchise has reportedly struck a trade deal with Lucknow Super Giants, which will see the keeper-batter return to Arun Jaitley Stadium, where he spent eight seasons. Now, even though the deal hasn’t been officially confirmed by either franchise, internal movement indicates that both sides are working towards finalising the agreement ahead of the next IPL cycle.

Notably, LSG bought Pant for a whopping INR 27 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction. He was immediately handed the captaincy baton, but the side failed to live up to the expectations, missing out on the playoffs spot in successive years. His own performance with the bat was under the scanner as well. After a poor show in the IPL 2026 season, the LSG management was adamant about bringing certain changes to the squad and Pant’s trade deal could be just the beginning.

Kuldeep Yadav to LSG?

As part of the proposed return to DC, Pant is expected to take a substantial pay cut compared to his current contract value at LSG. This financial adjustment is believed to be one of the key conditions enabling the trade to progress smoothly between the two franchises.

On top of that, Pant’s move to Delhi won’t be an all-cash deal. Star spinner Kuldeep Yadav could be seen moving to LSG in return. The Delhi Capitals spinner was retained for INR 13.25 crore and despite him doing reasonably well during his five-year stay, the franchise could let him go to strengthen the batting department by bringing in Pant.

Another major implication of the move is leadership. Pant is unlikely to return as Delhi captain, with the franchise already having moved on from his previous leadership cycle and building a new core group under Axar Patel in recent seasons. However, as per a report in the Times of India, it is possible that the spin-bowling all-rounder could be snubbed from the leadership duties, with KL Rahul taking over the charge.

Delhi will also have a change in coaching panel, with Yuvraj Singh set to be named the new batting coach. Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly could return as the Director of Cricket.

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