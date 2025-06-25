Rishabh Pant continues to rise in ICC rankings after twin centuries in Leeds Test vs England Star India wicket keeper batter Rishabh Pant moved from eighth to seventh in the recently updated ICC Men's Test batter rankings after his sensational twin centuries against England in the first Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.

New Delhi:

With India losing the first Test of the ongoing five-game Test series against England, there have been several talking points from the game. From India’s blunders in the field to the side’s dependence on Jasprit Bumrah, several factors will be looked at from the experts' point of view as the series proceeds further.

One of the most discussed players from the first Test would undoubtedly be star wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant. The 27-year-old was brilliant for Team India in the first Test, scoring 134 runs in the first innings and following it up by adding 118 runs in the second innings of the game.

His brilliance left the spectators in awe as the star batter once again found his form in the longest format. Furthermore, through his brilliant performance, Pant also made some progress in the new ICC Test batter rankings. It is worth noting that through his twin centuries, Pant now sits in seventh place in the Men’s ICC Test batter rankings. He moved from eighth to seventh and has 801 ranking points to his name.

Ben Duckett finished things off for England in 1st Test

Speaking of the recently concluded clash between England and India, after four days of cricket, team India managed to post a target of 371 runs for England to chase down in the second innings.

Backing their bowling attack to finish the job for them, India did not anticipate the performance that Ben Duckett put in. England opened their innings in the run chase with Zak Crawley and Duckett taking centre stage.

Where Crawley amassed 65 runs in 126 deliveries, Duckett went on to play a brilliant knock, scoring 149 runs in 170 deliveries. Furthermore, Joe Root went unbeaten on a score of 53 runs, alongside Jamie Smith, who went unbeaten on a score of 44 runs. England chased down the target in 82 overs, winning the game by five wickets and taking the early advantage in the series.