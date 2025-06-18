Rishabh Pant confirms Shubman Gill's batting position in Test series vs England India vice-captain Rishabh Pant confirmed that newly-appointed captain Shubman Gill will bat at number four in the upcoming five-match Test series against England, starting June 20. Meanwhile, he will continue at number five.

Leeds (England):

Newly-appointed Test captain Shubman Gill will bat at number four in the upcoming five-match Test series against England, starting June 20. Vice-captain Rishabh Pant confirmed the development in the press conference in Leeds. The keeper-batter also confirmed that he will be batting at number five.

He also noted that the discussion is still ongoing about who will bat at number three. India have three options to choose from - Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair and Sai Sudharsan. Notably, Easwaran travelled with the national team for the Australia series, but he warmed the bench, even when Rohit was not available or dropped.

Karun, on the other hand, scored a terrific double century against England Lions earlier in the month, while Sudharsan doesn’t have enough experience in his bag. The team management is likely to take a call after assessing the conditions on the match day.

“There is still discussion going on who will bat at No 3. Shubham will go in at No 4 and I will bat at 5,” Pant said in the pre-match press conference.

More to follow..