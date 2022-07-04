Rishabh Pant breaks 72-year-old record in Edgbaston; joins MS Dhoni in unique club

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Rishabh Pant scored 146 in the first innings and 57 in the second.

Rishabh Pant was on a record-breaking spree as the DC captain broke and matched several records on his way to a century in the first innings and a half-century in the 2nd innings.

Records Broken By Pant

Pant has now become the highest run-scorer in a Test match in England as the southpaw amassed 203 runs in total - 146 in the first innings and 57 in the second.

He broke the record of 182 runs (14, 168) set by Clyde Walcott of West Indies in 1950.

230 (192 & 38) - Budhi Kunderan vs England, Chennai 1964 224 (224 & DNB) - MS Dhoni vs Australia, Chennai 2013 203 (146 & 57) - Rishabh Pant vs England, Edgbaston 2022 187 (121 & 66) - Farooq Engineer vs England, Mumbai 1973

Vijay Manjrekar's 69-year-old record

Rishabh Pant broke another 69-year-old record. Vijay Manjrekar had the record of scoring the most runs in a Test match outside Asia. Manjrekar scored a total of 161 runs in both innings against West Indies at Kingston in 1953.

Rishabh Pant surpassed this record by scoring 203 runs in Edgbaston Test against England in 2022.

Farooq Engineer & MS Dhoni Connection

Rishabh Pant scored 203 runs (146, 57) in the Edgbaston Test against England. He matched Farooq Engineer, who scored a century (121) in an innings and a half-century (66) in the second innings against England in Mumbai in 1973.

He is only the second wicketkeeper from India to score a century and a half-century in a single test match. Apart from this, he also became the second wicket-keeper batsman to score more than 50 runs in both innings of a Test match played in England.

Before him, MS Dhoni had scored 77 runs and 74 not out in Birmingham itself in 2011. Fair to say, Rishabh Pant has answered all his critics in style and given India an outstanding chance to win the game.