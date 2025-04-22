Rishabh Pant bats at No.7 or lower for first time after nine years in IPL, walks back for duck vs DC Rishabh Pant was dismissed for a two-ball duck during Lucknow Super Giants clash against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2025. Pant copped criticism for batting as low as No.7 during the clash against DC.

New Delhi:

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant faced his old franchise, Delhi Capitals, for the second time in the reverse fixture of the two sides at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, April 22. Pant, who was bought for a record sum of Rs 27 crore, has been under the fire due to his underwhelming performances in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Pant came into the firing line of the fans again when he came out to bat as low as No.7 during LSG's clash against DC. It was only for the third time in his IPL career that Pant has come out to bat at No.7 or lower and first time after nine years. Pant has batted at No.7 or lower only twice before with both the instances coming in his debut season in 2016.

Pant drew more criticism after he was dismissed for a two-ball duck in the first innings. He came out to bat after the dismissal of impact sub Ayush Badoni with only two balls left in the innings. He missed his first ball as he charged down to swing his bat at thin air before getting dismissed next ball. Pant tried a reverse hit on a fuller ball off Mukesh Kumar but missed it as the ball broke the stumps after getting deflected from his pads.

Meanwhile, several fans took to social media and trolled the LSG skipper due to his batting position and innings. Check out some of the reactions here.

LSG ended up making 159/6 as they lost their way in the middle stage. They were going strong in the first half of the innings when Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh were guiding them well. LSG were at 87/0 in the 10th over but lost wickets in heaps. While Markram and Marsh made 52 and 45, respectively, Badoni provided the bit of a push late in the innings with his 21-ball 36.

Notably, DC skipper Axar Patel won the toss and opted to bowl first. "We'll bowl. Red soil wicket and there was dew in the last game as well. If we bowl well, we can restrict them. We focused on what we did right and areas where we can improve. We aren't thinking too much. We've been part of a couple of close matches. Impact Player - we decide based on the match situation. Unfortunately a couple of our players are injured and they won't be able to field. One change for us. Mohit Sharma is out, Dushmantha Chameera is playing," Axar said at the toss.

"Definitely (would have bowled first). The way this wicket is playing, it stops a bit in the first innings and as the game goes on, it gets better and better. Hand is okay. (Things to keep in mind while batting first) It's going to be on the slower side, but gradually it gets better and better as you keep on batting. So not losing too many wickets, that's the only thing to keep in mind and just playing according to the situation. As a team, we don't think about what's happening around us. We are just focusing on where we can improve. We are playing with the same team," LSG skipper Pant said at the toss.