Rishabh Pant arrives in Dubai for IPL 2024 auction | WATCH

India's star wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant has landed in Dubai to back his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise ahead of the eagerly awaited 2024 auction on Tuesday, December 19. Pant is most likely to attend the auction alongside Delhi Capitals' Team Director Sourav Ganguly and head coach Ricky Ponting.

In a video uploaded by Capitals on the social media platform 'X', Pant can be seen talking about the reason behind his arrival in Dubai, his fitness levels, expectations ahead of the auction and road to recovery among other things.

"I think I am much better than how I was doing a few months ago, still on recovery to 100% but hopefully in a few months, I'll regain it (full fitness). I came for the auction. Sometimes you have to explain to people the kind of player you want and I feel if I am able to do that then most of the part is clear. If you can get the players that you want for the team then that's the best," Pant said.

"I think as of now there is no expectation but really excited and looking forward to it (the auction). This is something new, I haven't done it, so really exciting times ahead."

Watch Pant's video:

Notably, Capitals finished ninth on the IPL 2023 standings with just five wins in 14 games. The team failed to find the winning combination throughout the course of the tournament and ended up losing nine games.

They have a purse of INR 28.95 crore (USD 3.47 million approx.) and will be eager to make some smart buys at the auction.

Current squad: Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

