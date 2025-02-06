Rishabh Pant announces launch of new foundation, pledges to donate 10 percent commercial income

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rishabh Pant

Star India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant recently captured all the headlines after he took to social media and announced the launch of a new charity foundation. Labelling it as the Rishabh Pant Foundation.

The ace batter also revealed that he would be donating 10 percent of his commercial income to the foundation in a bid to help those in need. In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Pant shared the details and even posted a video explaining his motive.

“Everything I am, everything I have, is because of the beautiful sport of cricket. All I have is because of the life lessons it has taught me. I am fortunate and grateful to be in this position and even more full of gratitude following my accident a couple of years ago. Thanks for your love, blessings, and support. What I have learnt in life is to never give up and always keep smiling with hope,” Pant said in the video.

Pant also stated that further details for the same will be announced in the coming months. Speaking of Pant, the 27-year-old is included in India's ODI for the ongoing series against England. Many had expected Pant to be India's wicketkeeper for the first ODI of the series. However, with Virat Kohli sitting out of the first game due to a knee problem, Yashasvi Jaiswal was handed his ODI debut, with KL Rahul as the wicketkeeper for the Men in Blue.

Ahead of the first ODI, skipper Rohit Sharma had come forward and talked about the discussion to pick one of KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant as the side’s wicketkeeper in the format. "Look, obviously KL has been keeping wickets for us in the ODI format for a number of years now, and he's done pretty well. You know, if you look at the last 10 or 15 ODIs, he's done exactly what the team required him to do. Rishabh is well, you know, he's there. You know, we've got an option of playing either one of them. Both are quite capable of winning games on their own. So it's a good headache to have, whether to play KL or Rishabh,” Rohit said in the pre-match press conference.