Rishabh Pant and LSG teammates penalised for second slow over-rate offence in IPL 2025

New Delhi:

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant was pulled up for the second time for maintaining a slow over-rate during his side's clash against the Mumbai Indians on Sunday, at the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai Indians' innings while batting first ended at nearly 5:20 PM IST, taking approximately 110 minutes to get completed. This was Pant's second offence with respect to the minimum over-rate requirement and hence was fined Rs 24 Lakh, after being already reprimanded in the earlier LSG vs MI fixture.

Since it was a second offence, not just the captain Pant, the members of LSG's playing XI, including the impact player, were also fined.

"As this was his team’s second offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Pant was fined INR 24 lakhs," an IPL statement read. "The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, will be fined either INR six lakhs or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser."

Pant's woes on and off the field don't seem to end as the wicketkeeper-batter is struggling with his form, having averaged 12.22 while striking at 98.2 and his team too has now lost three games in a row and is slowly being pushed to must-win zone, having to win three out of their remaining four matches.