Rishabh Pant a 'gun player', needs to be looked after by teammates: Suresh Raina

Indian batsman Suresh Raina has said that Rishabh Pant is a "gun player" but needs consistent support from the teammates. Raina has been practising with Rishabh Pant for a while, since the lockdown restrictions were eased amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have been practising with Rishabh Pant. He was hitting the ball very well. Then I had a net with Shami. All bowlers have been coming here and practising. Piyush Chawla also came, he bowled really well," Raina said on Star Sports' Cricket Connected.

On Rishabh Pant, Raina said, "I think he is a gun player, he has a quality future. He needs to be really looked after by his teammates. And then you will see lot of great performances coming from him very soon."

A lot has been said about Pant's abilities and the youngster has been criticised for not playing to his full potential. Earlier, former Indian bowler Irfan Pathan also said that there has been significant spotlight on Rishabh Pant very early in his career, which could be problematic for the youngster.

“If you talk of Rishabh Pant, he is a young guy, very talented, there was a lot of focus on him. So, the focus getting removed from him, it will do a world of good to Rishabh Pant and many other cricketers,” Pathan had said on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected.

“Sometimes you are getting too much backing which Virat Kohli is backing him in the public eye as well, but I think when you get a little bit of kick on your back, that’s when if you have talent you are going to go big."

Rishabh Pant was famously touted as the successor to legendary Indian former captain MS Dhoni when he arrived in the Indian team. However, he lost his place in the playing XI in limited-overs format earlier this year, when KL Rahul replaced him.

Pant is expected to be seen in action next in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, which begins on September 19.

