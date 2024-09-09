Rinku Singh set to play Duleep Trophy as players head for Bangladesh series, Sarfaraz to feature in Round 2

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rinku Singh and Sarfaraz Khan.

Indian limited-overs player Rinku Singh is all set to feature in the second round of the Duleep Trophy 2024 after he missed the opening round. Rinku, who featured in the UP T20 League is in line to join India B for the second round of matches which start on September 12.

Players picked in the first Test against Bangladesh will leave their Duleep Trophy teams for a preparatory camp a week before the first Test on September 19, except for Sarfaraz Khan. Sarfaraz has also been named in the 16-member squad for the opening Test against the Bangla Tigers, but a report in ESPNCricinfo stated that he will stay with India B for the next round, which will be played from September 12 to 15, ending four days before the Bangladesh opener. It also added about Rinku's inclusion.

The players set to leave the India A team for the preparatory camp are Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav and Akash Deep. The report added that Pratam Singh, Akshay Wadkar, Shaik Rasheed, Shams Mulani and Pulkit Narang will be coming in place of them.

India B are likely to miss Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant and Yash Dayal. In place of the two batters and the pacer, Suyash Prabhudesai, Himanshu Mantri and Rinku are set to come into the B team. The India C team will not be affected by the first Test squad but India D will be losing Axar Patel and Tushar Deshpande. Fast bowler Vidhwath Kaverappa and all-rounder Nishant Sindhu.

Probable squads for the second round of the Duleep Trophy:

India A: Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat, Pratam Singh, Akshay Wadkar, Shaik Rasheed, Shams Mulani, Pulkit Narang

India B: Abhimanyu Easwaran (capt), Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (wk), Rinku Singh, Suyash Prabhudesai, Himanshu Mantri

India C: Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (wk), B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Gaurav Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (wk), Sandeep Warrier

India D: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (wk), Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Nishant Sindhu