Rinku Singh's Asia Cup Spot under threat amid intense selection dilemma Rinku Singh’s place in India’s Asia Cup T20 squad is uncertain amid stiff competition and a shift towards multi-dimensional players. With limited recent impact and rising options like Abhishek, Jitesh, and Dube, selectors may opt for more versatile choices.

New Delhi:

As India’s squad for the Asia Cup T20 nears announcement, the selection panel led by Ajit Agarkar faces a delicate balancing act, with several key batting positions up for contention. Among the biggest talking points is the uncertain status of Rinku Singh, once seen as India’s designated T20 finisher.

Rinku’s rise to prominence came during a memorable IPL performance for Kolkata Knight Riders, where he famously smashed five consecutive sixes in a match-winning effort. Since then, he had been earmarked as a lower-order game-changer. However, his recent form and usage suggest his place in the national setup may no longer be assured.

Across the last two IPL seasons, Rinku faced just 113 and 134 deliveries, respectively. It highlights a reduced role in KKR, and it hasn’t sat well with the national selectors. Notably, even in limited chances, the Aligarh-born failed to establish his authority, which might force him out of contention.

Why Rinku’s spot is in danger?

Notably, the competition for batting spots is fierce at the moment. As per PTI, if all players are fit, names like Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya seem locked in, leaving minimal room for flexibility.

Adding to the complexity, Test captain Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal are also vying for limited slots at the top of the order. A former selector noted the difficulty of making room for all contenders without disrupting the established top five, and pointed out that Rinku’s position appears the most vulnerable.

“ Shreyas Iyer has 600 runs at a strike-rate of 180 but he bats in top four. Where is the place for him? Even as you include Shubman as he is flavour of the season, where do you cut corners. You can't disturb your top five right now and also pick Shubman. And if you pick Shubman now, obviously the Test captain and IPL team captain won't sit out,” the former selector said.

“So where do you make the compromise? I only see Rinku's spot being iffy as he isn't required as much some of the top order batters. And mind it, we aren't even talking about Jaiswal,” he added.

Moreover, players like Shivam Dube and Jitesh Sharma offer added utility. Dube can contribute with the ball, while Jitesh is a reliable wicketkeeper. This multi-dimensional value may push Rinku further down the pecking order.