Rinku Singh returns to India's Playing XI after 238 days, makes special multi-nation debut in Asia Cup final Rinku Singh made a return to India's Playing XI as the Men in Blue made three changes to their team for the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan. Rinku is back in the Indian team after a gap of 238 days. India opted to bowl first against Pakistan.

New Delhi:

Star finisher Rinku Singh made it to India's Playing XI for the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan as the Men in Blue missed out on the services of Hardik Pandya for the summit clash.

India and Pakistan lock horns in an Asia Cup final for the first time since the tournament began in 1984. The two teams look for continental glory in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Meanwhile, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Men in Blue went with three changes, with one being a forced change. Apart from the unwanted change of Hardik, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana also made their way out of the Indian team, with Rinku, Jasprit Bumrah and Shivam Dube coming in.

Rinku returned to India's Playing XI for the first time after 238 days. He last featured in the team during the T20I series against England preceding the Champions Trophy 2025. This is Rinku's debut in a multi-nation tournament.

Meanwhile, Surya revealed that Hardik is out due to a niggle he picked during the clash against Sri Lanka. "We are looking to bowl first. It looks like a good wicket. The wicket gets better under lights. We have been batting well first, but we would like to chase today. The groundsmen have done a terrific job with the wickets here, and it will stay the same. The brand of cricket we have been playing for the last 5-6 games is pretty good, and we would like to continue that. Unfortunately, Hardik misses out due to a niggle, and Arshdeep and Harshit also miss out. Bumrah, Dube and Rinku come in," Surya said at the toss.

"Definitely happy to bat first. We are very excited and looking forward to this game. We haven't played a perfect game, and hopefully we play one today. Same side. We have been playing on these pitches for a while and it will play the same," Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha said.