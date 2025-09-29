Rinku Singh reacts after smashing winning runs to win Asia Cup title for India, 'This one ball matters' Rinku Singh didn't play in the entire Asia Cup and came into the playing XI in the final, with Hardik Pandya getting injured in the previous game against Sri Lanka. He got the golden opportunity to score the winning runs for India and he did so easily, smashing a four.

Dubai:

Rinku Singh was lucky to score winning runs for India and take them home in the thrilling Asia Cup final. He hadn't played a single game in the Asia Cup until the final and was included in the final as Hardik Pandya got injured and was ruled out of the summit clash. But then, who thought that Rinku would play such a crucial role right at the end of the Asia Cup, on the last ball of a final?

The southpaw made sure that he grabbed the golden opportunity of winning the title for India with both hands and smashed a four. After hitting the winning runs, Rinku was delighted to take the team over the line. "Nothing else matters. This one ball matters. One was needed. I hit it for a four. Everyone knows I am a finisher. Team won and I am really happy," he said after the match.

Tilak Varma becomes hero for India in Asia Cup final

As far as the match is concerned, India were down and out in the run chase at 20/3. But then Tilak Vara stepped up bravely for India and stitched crucial partnerships with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube to take India. Eventually, it was his knock that took India home in the last-over thriller as Rinku Singh was lucky to hit the winning runs.

Earlier, it was a brilliant show from the Indian bowlers after looking off-colour in the first 10 overs with the ball. Sahibzada Farhan scored a half-century but Pakistan collapsed from being 87/1 to 146/10 and didn't play their entire quota of 20 overs too. They were skittled in just 19.1 overs and were left ruing missing their last five balls of the innings.

