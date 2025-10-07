Rinku Singh gifts new electric scooty to his sister after Asia Cup victory: Watch India batter Rinku Singh gifted a ₹1 lakh electric scooter to his sister after India’s Asia Cup 2025 win. The gesture comes ahead of the Australia T20I series, where Rinku is part of the squad. He recently hit the winning runs in the Asia Cup final against Pakistan.

New Delhi:

India batter Rinku Singh, who was part of India’s Asia Cup 2025 winning squad, recently gifted an electric scooter to his younger sister. After the marquee tournament, Rinku has been enjoying his time with his family before joining the squad again for the tour to Australia. He is part of the T20I squad, and the three-match series will start on October 29.

During this time, he surprised his sister, Neha Singh, with a Vida VX2 Plus electric scooter. The red-coloured vehicle, worth around ₹1 lakh, features modern design and advanced electric capabilities. Neha shared photos of the scooter and thanked her brother in an Instagram post that quickly gained attention online.

Meanwhile, Rinku recently made the headlines for his exploits in the Asia Cup final against Pakistan, where he hit the winning boundary. During the tournament, when the Aligarh-born was asked about his expectations, Rinku mentioned hitting the winning runs. However, with the playing XI stacked, he couldn’t find a room before the final.

In the summit clash, Hardik Pandya was ruled out with a hamstring injury, and that allowed Rinku to get into the squad. He got a chance to bat just one ball in the match, and that was decisive as he hit a four to win the game. Nevertheless, despite limited game time, his selection in the Australia-bound squad signals growing trust in his finishing abilities.

Rinku bought house last year

On the other hand, this isn’t the first time the cricketer has made headlines for his gestures off the field. Last year, Rinku bought a three-storey bungalow in his hometown of Aligarh, worth ₹3.5 crore. Named ‘Veena Palace’ in honour of his mother, the home stands as a symbol of his journey from humble beginnings to the national team.

So far, he has played 34 T20Is, scoring 550 runs at a strike rate of 161.76. He has also played two ODIs for the national team.