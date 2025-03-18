Ricky Ponting, Shreyas Iyer elated with PBKS' 'youth and experience' ahead of IPL 2025 PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting and captain Shreyas Iyer analyse the squad ahead of the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League. The 30-year-old also opened up about reuniting with Ponting at Punjab Kings.

Punjab Kings retained only two players ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction. They invested heavily in the auction, signing the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal and Glenn Maxwell among others. It was only recently when the team started their camp for the 2025 season but head coach Ricky Ponting and captain Shreyas joined the practice last night.

In the meantime, the former Australia international expressed that he is happy with the quality of players that PBKS have assembled and noted that it has a good balance of youth and experience. He mentioned that the practice session had gone well and he is expecting a good season to follow.

“We have had a really good mix of youth and experience. We have really high-quality of Indian players and some really high-quality overseas players as well. I am elated with how the squad has come together. We had our first session here last night which went really good. The boys have trained really well,” Ponting said.

“I am elated with how the squad has come together. We had our first session here last night which went really good. The boys have trained really well. The goal is to win the trophy, that's our mindset right now and it's a step-by-step process, it's not like you wake up in the morning and do it but the way we're practicing right now and the way we're sharing our wavelength and camaraderie with each other, it's going really well,” Shreyas added.

The confidence Ponting gives a player is of a different level: Shreyas

Shreyas also lauded the newly appointed head coach of PBKS. The duo worked together at the Delhi Capitals previously and speaking on the same, the 30-year-old stated that the confidence that Ponting provides is on a different level.

“He supports everyone. When I worked with him for the first time in the past, he made me feel like I am a great player and I can easily excel in this format. The confidence he gives a player is of a different level,” he said.