Ricky Ponting reacts to Joe Root surpassing him, says 'no reason' why he can't break Sachin's record From being the fifth-highest run-scorer in Tests, Joe Root became the second most prolific run-maker in the format. On a day that was bossed by England, Root surpassed Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis and Ricky Ponting to take the second spot in the record.

New Delhi:

Australia great Ricky Ponting reacted to Joe Root putting on a record-breaking show in the fourth Test against India, during which he became the second-highest run-scorer in the format. Root surpassed three legendary cricketers on Day 3 of the Test to sit only behind Sachin Tendulkar in the scoring charts in Test cricket.

Root went past Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis and Ricky Ponting on a single day as he, from being the fifth-highest run-scorer, took the second spot on the list. Root had 13259 runs to his name coming into the Test. He needed only 30 runs to go past Dravid and one more to leapfrog Kallis, both of whom had 13288 and 13289 runs to their names.

Root was then 80 behind Ponting's tally of 13378 runs, and he did so in the second session as Indian bowlers found it hard to challenge the English batters. Before the match, he was 120 Ponting and when he steered Anshul Kamboj to third man and got past the former Aussie great, Ponting was calling out the match.

"Congratulations, Joe Root. Magnificent. Second on the table, 120 not out. This crowd at the ground, this very knowledgeable crowd here at Old Trafford, stands as one," Ponting said on air.

He further highlighted that give the form Root is in, he would go past Sachin too. "Just the one more to go now. About 2,500 runs behind [Tendulkar], but the way that his career has gone over the last four or five years, there's absolutely no reason why not," he added.

Most runs in Test cricket:

Players Runs Sachin Tendulkar 15921 runs Joe Root 13409 runs Ricky Ponting 13378 runs Jacques Kallis 13289 runs Rahul Dravid 13288 runs

This was also Root's 38th Test ton, which brings him on level with Kumar Sangakkara as the joint-fourth highest century-maker in the format. The only players above him are now Sachin (51), Kallis (45) and Ponting (41).

England were in complete control on the third day, and they have probably batted the visitors out of the Test. They scored 107 runs without losing a wicket in the first session. They put another 101 in the second and lost only Pope and Harry Brook.

The Three Lions kept marching their way well and put another 113 runs by losing three more wickets. Stokes got cramps and retired hurt, but came back in the third session as he went unbeaten on 77 with Liam Dawson on 21.