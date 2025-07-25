Ricky Ponting questions Shubman Gill's tactics following India's struggle on day 2 of Manchester Test Former Australia cricketer Ricky Ponting recently came forward and called out Shubman Gill and his tactics on day 2 of the ongoing fourth Test of the series against England. He questioned the decision to let Anshul Kamboj take the new ball.

MANCHESTER:

The Indian team finds itself in quite a perplexing situation ahead of day 3 of the ongoing fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 against England. After the visitors posted a total of 358 runs in the first innings, England replied by amassing 225 runs with just two wickets lost ahead of day 3.

Where the visitors hoped for quick breakthroughs with the ball, Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley put in brilliant performances, scoring 94 and 84, respectively. With India struggling with the ball, former Australia cricketer Ricky Ponting took centre stage and called out Shubman Gill’s tactics.

He also questioned the decision to give the new ball to debutant Anshul Kamboj and said that the Indian team was tactically off on day 2 of the clash.

"I think they were tactically off as well. Kamboj shouldn't have taken the new ball. I didn't like that from the start. Five of Duckett's first six boundaries were behind square leg, so tactically they were wrong. I think Bumrah is bowling from the wrong end. Most of the wickets have fallen from the Statham end and he's done most of his work bowling from the Anderson end,” Ponting told Sky Sports Cricket.

Stuart Broad opened up on India’s bowling effort

Furthermore, former England pacer Stuart Broad also came forward and talked about India’s effort with the ball. He opined that India’s performance on day 2 of the clash was simply unacceptable.

"Really poor. When your batters get you a score that is slightly above par in the conditions they had to bat in, you've got a responsibility as a bowling group to put the opposition team under pressure. The amount of balls down the leg side, Duckett could just clip it. It was unacceptable at Test match level. You see that at lower levels. I don't think he [Duckett] he had to work particularly hard for his runs,” Broad said.

