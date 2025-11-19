Ricky Ponting picks his Australian XI for first Ashes Test - names two debutants, no Beau Webster Australia are yet to zero down on their playing XI for the first Ashes Test against England in Perth. Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting hoped to see a couple of debutants in the opening game, while handed a recall to the experienced batter as he named his XI for the Perth clash.

Perth:

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting picked his XI for first Ashes Test against England in Perth, naming a couple of debutants in his side. With both Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood set to miss the series opener due to their respective injuries, Ponting had the South Australian pacer Brendan Doggett making his debut in his side, with the left-handed Jake Weatherald opening the innings, which meant that Beau Webster, who played in the World Test Championship (WTC) final and the West Indies series missed out for him.

“I feel that Australia's best team has Jake Weatherald opening the batting along with (Usman) Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne at three,” Ponting said on The ICC Review. “He’s (Labuschagne) done absolutely everything that's been asked of him over the last month, scoring hundreds at will, coming back into the side at No.3.

"Steve Smith (at) four, Travis Head (at) five, Cameron Green (at) six, Carey (at) seven. “With (Scott) Boland, (Mitchell) Starc, probably Doggett gets the nod ahead of Michael Neser and Nathan Lyon, who was always going to play anyway, I think that will be Australia's team," Ponting said but did mention that if he was asked about the XI a week before, it would have been a bit different given Hazlewood would have been available. And now that tall seamer is unavailable, Ponting reckoned that Webster too might have a chance, if they needed some cover for bowling.

“The fact that Hazelwood is not there, they'll have Starc, Boland, probably Doggett. Do they now think that they might need some more bowling cover as far as the all-rounders are concerned? Do they now think they might need Beau Webster to be in that side as well? So there are a lot of questions that I am not really sure what the outcome or the answer is," Ponting further added.

Green returned to bowling recently in the Shield, but doing that in a high-pressure Ashes game will be a different prospect altogether.

Ponting's XI for Australia for the first Ashes Test: Jake Weatherald, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett, Scott Boland