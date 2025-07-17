Ricky Ponting names his Australian top three for Ashes after below-par performances in the West Indies Australia won the three-match Test series against the West Indies, but not in the most comprehensive manner, with their top order struggling. Former Australia coach Ricky Ponting gave his view on what the top three for the 2023 Test champions could look like for the Ashes.

New Delhi:

Australia clinched the three-match Test series against the West Indies, but even the captain, Pat Cummins, would agree that it wasn't their most comprehensive performance. Australia won the series 3-0 after skittling the West Indies for a lowly 27 all-out in the final pink-ball Test in Jamaica, but all through the series, the batters from both sides struggled. The highest individual score from either side was 75 by Brandon King in his debut series while Steve Smith made a gritty 71 in the second innings of the Grenada Test, the best for Australia.

However, going into the Ashes, Australia will have question marks over their top three with Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green not giving the output they would have liked. Konstas aggregating 50 runs in three innings wasn't at his best and Khawaja too made a total of 117 runs in six innings. Provided that the surfaces weren't the best to bat, but if Australia have had enough of Marnus Labuschagne, they will have to take a long and hard look at their top three ahead of the Ashes.

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting reckoned that, given how Green's performance got better in the last two Tests, with a half-century in the second Test and a couple of 40-plus scores critically in the pink-ball Test, the 2023 Test champions might just stick with the same

“The (batters) that they're talking about the last couple of weeks in particular, have been (Sam) Konstas and (Usman) Khawaja, and then there was some talk about Cameron Green, if he was a long-term No. three or not,” Ponting said on the ICC Review.

"(Green’s) second innings in the West Indies (in the last Test) might have just put some of that to bed. As tough as those conditions were to bat for as long as he did in trying conditions he might have silenced a few of those critics.

“I think with where they're at, I think the Ashes line-up is going to be like it is right now. I think that's what they're going to be starting with, and you keep your fingers crossed and hope that those guys can get the job done at the start," he added. Ponting mentioned that with Nathan McSweeney performing in the A series against Sri Lanka and Matt Renshaw being on the fringes, they might be in consideration too, while throwing in the name of Jason Sangha, who has done well in domestic cricket in the last two seasons.

“The start of the Sheffield Shield season will be an interesting one for some of those names that I've mentioned there, and I'll throw another name in that I think is a highly talented Australian batsman, that's Jason Sangha.

“I think he's someone whose name will probably come up at some stage as well, but there's just not many games now, not many opportunities to be able to get yourself and get your name up in front of the selectors," he added.

The Ashes begin in Perth on November 21 and Australia have a little more than four months to figure things out.