Ricky Ponting makes massive statement on young PBKS batter ahead of IPL 2025 campaign Punjab Kings' head coach Ricky Ponting recently came forward and backed young batter Priyansh Arya to perform well in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

The stage is set for Punjab Kings to begin their IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 campaign. The side, still looking for their first IPL title, will kick off their tournament by taking on Gujarat Titans. Both sides will lock horns in the 5th game of the tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 25.

Ahead of the new season, it is interesting to note that Punjab Kings have a revamped squad with them for the new campaign. The side will be led by Shreyas Iyer, and they also boast several big names in their squad as well. However, it was Priyansh Arya who had head coach Ricky Ponting’s attention.

The former Australia cricketer recently came forward and heaped massive praise on Priyansh Arya and branded him as a batter with huge potential going forward in his career.

"Priyansh Arya, I think, is a very special potential opening batsman for us going forward in the tournament. Depending on which way we go with our overseas make-up, he's very exciting," Ponting said at an event in New Chandigarh.

Furthermore, the PBKS head coach went on to laud players like Suryansh Shedge and Musheer Khan as well.

"Suryansh Shedge is also someone who has been very impressive in our training so far. When I talk about energy and fun, another player that I am impressed with is Musheer Khan. He's brought a lot to the group already. He has got an infectious attitude, and around the training ground and around the team so far, he's been someone that I've really enjoyed working with," Ponting added.

It is worth noting that Punjab Kings are still looking for their first IPL title; over the years, the side has often failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition. However, with Shreyas Iyer as their new skipper, the side will hope to target new heights.