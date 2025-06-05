Ricky Ponting claims upcoming England tour could be challenging for new skipper Shubman Gill Former Australia cricketer Ricky Ponting took centre stage and talked about how the upcoming five-match series between India and England could be challenging for new Test skipper Shubman Gill. Both sides will lock horns in the first Test from June 20.

Former Australia cricketer Ricky Ponting recently came forward and talked about how India’s upcoming tour of England could be quite the challenging task for newly appointed Test skipper Shubman Gill. It is interesting to note that the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) named Gill as India’s new Test captain ahead of the five-game series.

India and England will lock horns across five Test matches, with the first Test scheduled to be held from June 20 at Headingley in Leeds. However, ahead of the series, Ricky Ponting feels that Gill will have to improve his batting in the longest format.

"His white ball form has been incredibly good. He's got a little bit of work to do, on his Test match batting. And that's never easy when you're a new captain, to have to worry about your batting to the degree that he's going to have to, it won't be easy for him," Ponting told PTI.

"I actually named him as captain for the Sydney Test match last summer when Rohit didn't play that game and there was a bit of an injury cloud over Bumrah, or as that game went on, Bumrah actually broke down in that game," he added.

Ponting backs Gill to be India’s new no.4

Ahead of the England tour, India will be without the services of Virat Kohli as the ace batter announced his retirement from the longest format of the game, and in Virat’s absence, Ponting opined that Gill will have to fill Kohli’s shoes in the playing XI.

"The reason I did that was if they go with (Yashasvi) Jaiswal, and if Sai Sudarshan is the other opener, they need someone a bit more experienced at number three. So that could be either, KL at three, or that could be a Karun Nair at three and Shubman at four. Once you grow into it, then you can move yourself back up to that number three spot," Ponting said.