IND vs ENG, 2nd T20: Who is Richard Gleeson - the debutant who got rid of Rohit, Kohli and Pant

Image Source : TWITTER Richard Gleeson | File Photo

Richard Gleeson made a strong debut in the 2nd T20I vs India as the 34-year-old scalped out the opposition captain, Rohit Sharma, who was looking in ominous form, dangerous Rishabh Pant, and Virat Kohli.

Here is everything you need to know about the debutant who made the ball talk vs India.

Profile

Gleeson started pretty late as he made his First-class at the age of 27. He is a medium-pacer who plays for Lancashire in the domestic T20s in England and is also a teacher off the field. In the ongoing season of The Blast, he has taken 21 wickets at an average of 16.80.

He was ruled out of the last couple of seasons due to back injuries. Gleeson also became the third oldest T20I debutant for England.

36 years - P Nixon

34 years 268 days - Gough

34 years 219 days - R Gleeson

34 years 142 days - J Snape

Domestic Career

As far as his T20 performances in the domestic circuit are concerned, he has taken 73 wickets in 66 matches at an economy of 7.96 and an average of 23.6.

His First-Class numbers though are staggering, to say the least. He has played 34 matches and has 134 wickets against his name.

It is ironic to think that he was considering retirement eight months ago owing to back injuries. Fair to say, destiny has some other plans for him.

India Playing XI

Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

England Playing XI

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson