Richa Ghosh tries to do a Rishabh Pant to break SA's momentum, unhappy de Klerk complains to umpire - WATCH Nadine de Klerk, the match-winner for South Africa, wasn't happy with Richa Ghosh's injury break in the middle of the 47th over of the innings. However, it didn't matter much in the end as South Africa got over the line by three wickets in one of the best World Cup games ever.

Visakhapatnam:

Richa Ghosh single-handedly turned the game in India's favour in the first innings with the bat, with the Women in Blue finding themselves in a spot of bother at 102/6 and the wicketkeeper-batter putting South Africa under pressure by smashing a rapid 94 off just 77 balls. Ghosh lifted India's score to 251 but it wasn't enough eventually, as like India, South Africa too, due to their late batting pyrotechnics from Nadine de Klerk and Chloe Tryon were able to chase down the total, on a wicket that played quite good throughout.

Even when de Klerk was going hammer and tongs, Richa tried to impact the game by taking an injury time-out in the middle of the 47th over of South Africa's innings when the former had hit a couple of sixes and a four off the first three balls of the over, bowled by Kranti Goud. Richa was stretching and had called the physio to get her hamstring checked, before de Klerk was quick into the umpire's ear, complaining about the same.

Richa's tactic reminded everyone of Rishabh Pant's similar injury break during the T20 World Cup final, trying to suck the momentum after South Africa had hit a flurry of boundaries and slow the game down. De Klerk then used the time to get her breath and take some refreshments to go again, given the equation was achievable (24 off 21).

"We just kind of questioned whether something really happened. We obviously felt like it was quite tactical from India to try and slow the game down. But I think in the end it actually worked out quite well because we also got a bit of a refreshment and it just gave me a few seconds to restart my head and my game plans as well," de Klerk said in the press conference after the game as to what she told the umpire.

De Klerk was beaten on the next ball after the break, but she kept her calm to finish the game off in the next 14 balls. It worked for Rishabh Pant last year but not for Ghosh as India fell short in the humdinger.