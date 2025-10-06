Richa Ghosh registers unwanted record in India women's resounding win against Pakistan Star India women's wicket keeper batter Richa Ghosh registered an unwanted record after she dropped as many as four catches against Pakistan women in the ongoing Women's ODI World Cup 2025 clash in Colombo.

Colombo:

India women continued their form in the ongoing Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. After defeating Sri Lanka in their first game of the tournament, the Women in Blue went on to register a brilliant win against arch-rivals Pakistan as well. The two sides took on each other at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on October 5, and India registered an 88-run win.

With the Indian team registering a win, star batter Richa Ghosh had a day to forget in the field. It is worth noting that Ghosh dropped as many as four catches in the clash against Pakistan, which is the most for a fielder/wicketkeeper in ODIs.

There have been five instances of a player dropping three catches in an ODI game, a list in which Richa Ghosh has been featured twice. Dropping four catches, Ghosh registered an unwanted record, but she will be hoping to improve in the upcoming matches.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur speaks after the win

It is interesting to note that India posted a total of 247 runs in the first innings after they lost the toss and came in to bat. Putting in an all-round performance, the side limited Pakistan women to just 159 in the second innings, winning the game by 88 runs.

After the game, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur took centre stage and talked about how delighted she was to win the game against their arch-rivals.

“Very happy, important win. Our bowling was great, Kranti was outstanding. Renuka helped her. We created so many chances, dropped some. But win makes us happy. It wasn't easy to bat on, we wanted to bat long and see how much we got. It's been raining and there was a hold on the pitch. We wanted to keep wickets in hand, Richa then gave us 30 crucial runs. Right now, I'm happy we won. Just want to go with the momentum when we go back to India. We know how the pitches there are, hope to work our combinations,” Harmanpreet Kaur said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

