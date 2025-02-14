Richa Ghosh reflects on RCB’s historic win over GG in WPL 2025

Follow us on Image Source : WPL Richa Ghosh

Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Gujarat Giants by six wickets on the opening day of the 2025 edition of the Women’s Premier League. Chasing 202 runs, the Smriti Mandhana-led side wreaked havoc, as Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh registered a half-century each. Courtesy of their phenomenal knocks, Bengaluru registered the highest successful run-chase in the WPL history.

Apart from that, the match also recorded the highest match aggregate in WPL history. Gujarat captain Ellyse Perry was stunning with the bat, smashing an unbeaten 79 runs off 37 deliveries while opener Both Mooney made 56 runs off 42 balls. Later Deandra Dottin made 25 off 13 and that helped Gujarat have the upper hand at the halfway mark.

They started extremely well in the second innings as Gardner picked up two crucial wickets of Mandhana and Danni Wyatt-Hodge in the second over. Later, Perry went on to smash 57 runs off 34 and Richa made an unbeaten 64 off 27 deliveries to script a monumental win. Notably, the keeper-batter was dropped for zero and she took advantage of that to change the complexion of the game.

After the game, Richa reflected on her innings and the historic win, stating that the idea was to take the game deep and she focused only on playing her natural game. She talked about the importance of being positive and noted that the players had the belief in getting the job done.

“The plan was to take time and take it deep, I just tried to focus on my natural game. We always were positive and had the belief to chase this target. The preparation was really helpful because we had these kind of targets and those situations really helped us. The plan was just see ball and hit ball,” Richa, who was adjudged Player of the Match, said in the post-match presentation.