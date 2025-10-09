Richa Ghosh breaks all-time Women's ODI record during Vizag madness against South Africa Richa Ghosh unleashed herself in Visakhapatnam, lifting India's score from 102/6 to 251 against South Africa, while breaking the Women's ODI record in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, October 9. South Africa had opted to field first and almost got their decision right until Ghosh decided to have some fun.

Visakhapatnam:

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh almost pulled off the unthikable, smashing a century after coming in to bat in the 27th over of the innings in a World Cup game, but a margin of 4 centimetres prevented her from smashing her maiden ton and brought a heartbreaking end to what was a knock of a lifetime from the 22-year-old. Ghosh came in to bat at 102/6 when India were tottering against the Proteas spinners and the wicketkeeper-batter literally changed the momentum of the game.

First with Amanjot Kaur and then Sneh Rana, Ghosh stitched two entirely contrasting but crucial partnerships as India shifted gears thrice in the last 24 overs, to finish on a score of 251. In the last five overs, Ghosh and Rana went ballistic, hitting probably anything and everything and got the rewards for the calculative risks they took.

Ghosh was dropped by Nedine de Klerk when she was batting on 76 and even though South Africa got Sneh Rana out after that, the damage had been done. After going past 53, Ghosh became the first Indian wicketkeeper-batter to aggregate 1000 runs in ODI cricket, while after surpassing 74 (Chloe Tryon's record), she broke the women's ODI record for the highest score for any batter at No 8 in the format.

Ghosh could have become the first player in history to score a century in women's ODIs batting at No 8, but it wasn't to be. Ghosh first broke the India record of Pooja Vastrakar, who had smashed 67 against Pakistan batting at the same number against Pakistan in World Cup 2022.

Highest individual score at No 8 in Women's ODIs

94 (77) - Richa Ghosh (IND) vs SA - Visakhapatnam, 2025

74 (51) - Chloe Tryon (SA) vs SL - Colombo (RPS), 2025

69 (87) - Fatima Sana (PAK) vs SA - Karachi, 2023

68 (71) - Lynsey Askew (ENG) vs NZ - Chennai, 2007

67 (59) - Pooja Vastrakar (IND) vs PAK - Mount Maunganui, 2022

251 might still not be a safe score but India did have the momentum, despite Nedine de Klerk finishing the Women in Blue's innings with two consecutive wickets, including Ghosh's.