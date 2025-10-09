Richa Ghosh sets new world record during 94-run onslaught vs South Africa in women's ODI World Cup Richa Ghosh set a world record for the highest score by a batter at No. 8 or lower in women’s ODIs, smashing 94* vs South Africa. She surpassed Chloe Tryon’s 74 and, alongside Sneh Rana, added a record 88-run stand, the 4th highest 8th wicket partnership in WODIs.

Visakhapatnam:

Richa Ghosh etched her name into the record books by becoming the second Indian wicketkeeper-batter to score 1000 runs in women’s ODIs. The milestone came during India’s clash against South Africa in the ongoing Women’s ODI World Cup at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

The Siliguri-born cricketer delivered a standout performance under pressure, playing a crucial innings to lift India to a competitive total. After a cautious start anchored by Pratika Rawal, India’s innings faltered as wickets tumbled in the middle overs. Reduced to 102/6, the situation demanded composure and counter-attack, and that’s when Richa rose to the occasion.

She played a fluent knock of 94 runs off 77 balls, anchoring the lower order and ensuring India finished the first innings with a total of 251 runs.

Notably, the record for the most ODI runs by an Indian wicketkeeper in women’s cricket is held by former cricketer Anju Jain, who scored 1729 runs in 65 innings at an average of 29.81. Given that Richa is only 22 years old, she would hope the break that record in the coming years.

Notably, Richa also set the world record of scoring the most runs by a player batting at number eight or below in women’s ODIs. Chloe Tyron held the record previously, having scored 74 runs against Sri Lanka in Colombo earlier in the year.

Richa-Rana set fourth-highest 8th wicket partnership in WODIs

Sneh Rana played the perfect role of a supporting cast. She made 33 runs off 24 balls, and that helped India set a defendable total on the board. Meanwhile, her 88-run partnership with Richa set the momentum for the hosts, which will be vital for them in the second innings.

South Africa, on the other hand, will be disappointed with the effort towards the end. They leaked 98 runs in the final ten overs, which can be the decisive factor in the game.