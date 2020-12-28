Responsibility is way more now: 'Cricketer of the Decade' Virat Kohli reveals his future goals

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli said that he hopes to instil the fitness culture in youngsters so that Indian cricket stays at the top for years to come. Kohli, on Monday, bagged two top honours -- Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade and the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade Award.

The ICC bestowed the award upon the 32-year-old for his stellar batting record during the period. The Indian run-machine scored over 10,000 runs in the decade including 39 tons and 48 half-centuries. He also plucked 112 catches in the process.

Upon receiving the prestigious honour, Kohli said that the World Cup win in 2011, the Champions Trophy win in 2013 and winning the series in Australia in 2018 are the closes moments to his heart. When asked about his cricketing goals for the decade to come, he pointed out that his endeavour is to steer Indian cricket in the right direction.

"Nothing is going to change for me from the time I came into the team and I got the opportunity to play for India. My mindset has always been the same and it will continue to be the same. Now the responsibility is way more than it used to be.

My endeavour is to always make sure that as a team we are heading in the right direction, set the right culture, not just for this team but for generations to come so that the standard of Indian Cricket stays high and it is maintained at the highest level," Kohli told the BCCI in an interview.

Kohli, who averages over 50 in all three formats of the game, also stressed on fitness and commitment being a part of the national side.

"You need proper commitment to play for the team, play hard for the team. You have to work on your fitness, on your skills; it has to be a proper commitment and it that’s the culture I hope to instil in the younger guys coming through now and the generations to follow so that Indian Cricket stays at the top for years to come," he further said.

Kohli was also the only player to feature in all three Teams of the Decade announced on Sunday. While MS Dhoni was named the skipper of T20I and ODI teams, Kohli was elected the captain of the Test squad.

"Firstly it's a great honour for me to receive this award. Moments that I hold closest to my heart in the last decade definitely has to be the World Cup win in 2011, the Champions Trophy win in 2013 and winning the series in Australia in 2018. I hold them dearly in my heart.

"Apart from that also there have been a lot of special games for Team India over the last decade and for me personally as well. I wouldn't like to mention the personal knocks so much because then I'd have to rate them and I don't like doing that because for me every game playing for India is as important and crucial. So it's just been an honour for me to perform for the country," said Kohli upon receiving both the awards," said Kohli upon receiving the honour.