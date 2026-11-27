India and New Zealand took on each other on Day 1 of the second Test of the ongoing series. The teams met at Hagley Oval in Christchurch for the clash, and the game began with India coming in to bowl first after winning the toss. On a completely grassy surface, India hoped for a good start with the ball; however, New Zealand had other plans, as the side played some brilliant cricket.

The Black Caps opened their innings with Devon Conway and Tom Latham coming out to bat. Conway amassed 31 runs to his name, whereas Latham scored 59 runs to his name in 128 deliveries after bagging a pair in the first Test of the series.

While New Zealand looked to capitalise on the good start, the side’s middle order faced a tiny collapse. Rachin Ravindra departed for a duck, with Henry Nicholls scoring 16 runs to his name. Additionally, Daryl Mitchell added 31 runs to his name.

While India looked to be getting on top, it was the partnership between Glenn Phillips and Tom Blundell that put New Zealand back on track in the clash. The two batters scored 36* and 53* runs to their names each on Day 1 of the clash, as New Zealand ended the day on a score of 246/5.

As for India, Akash Deep was the highest wicket-taker with two wickets to his name. Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, and Washington Sundar took one wicket each as well.

India will look for early wickets on Day 2

With five wickets down, New Zealand will need Blundell and Phillips to go long as Day 2 of the clash approaches. The Black Caps will need to stay on top of team India and post 350+ in the first innings to maintain the upper hand in the clash.

As for the visitors, India will be in search of some quick wickets here, and the first order of business for the side would be to break the partnership between Blundell and Phillips. With Jasprit Bumrah going wicketless on the first day, a lot will be expected from the Indian team’s star man on the second day of the clash.

Also Read:

Nathan Lyon set to be dropped from Australia's squad ahead of Perth Test against New Zealand