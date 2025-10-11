Reprimanded for waving goodbye? SA bowler penalised for bizarre reason during Women's WC match against India South African spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba has been in terrific form, taking six wickets in three matches in the Women's World Cup thus far and added a couple of more wickets to her tally on Thursday during the crucial game against India. However, a harmless celebration has ended up costing Mlaba.

Visakhapatnam:

South African spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba has been reprimanded for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the Women's World Cup 2025 clash against India on Thursday, October 9, in Visakhapatnam. Her mistake? Mlaba waved goodbye to Harleen Deol with a hand gesture after dismissing her, while being ecstatic after taking the first two Indian wickets, and just for that harmless celebration, the 25-year-old has been handed a demerit point in her account, a first in 24 months.

As per ICC, Mlaba breached Article 2.5 of the Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match."

Mlaba had cleaned Deol all ends up, shattering the furniture, and it was a simple gesture that many bowlers have done in the past. There was nothing provocative about it, but the match officials felt differently, given how every celebration, gesture, and word spoken is being scrutinised to such an extent.

Mlaba has been a star for the Proteas women in the World Cup so far, taking six wickets in three matches, including the best of 4/40 against New Zealand, as she has utilised the slow nature of wickets in India and bowled accurate lines and lengths to trouble the opposition batters. Against India too, after the Women in Blue were able to get through the powerplay unscathed, Mlaba dented the hosts twice before the Indian middle-order collapsed again, only for Richa Ghosh to lift them to a competitive score.

South Africa, chasing 251, opened up the tournament as India suffered their first loss after winning a couple of games and the Proteas now have won two out of their three big games and just have Australia left, which is the final league game for them and hence, they will be keen to go three in three against the likes of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan to confirm a spot in the semi-finals before the big game.