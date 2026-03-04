Renuka Singh ruled out of Australia Test, India women call up Kashvee Gautam as replacement

New Delhi:

India women are all set to continue their ongoing multi-format series against Australia with the only Test of the series. The two sides, after taking on each other across three T20Is and three ODI matches, will take on each other in a single Test match at the Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth, from March 6.

It is worth noting that ahead of the series, India’s star bowler Renuka Singh has been ruled out of the only Test, and Kashvee Gautam has been called up as her replacement. The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) cited workload management as the reason to not play Renuka Singh.

Speaking of the players, Renuka Singh Thakur has played three Test matches for India women, having taken two wickets in the three matches, both of which came in her debut match against England. On the other hand, Kashvee Gautam is relatively inexperienced, as she has only played six ODIs for the side and has yet to play Test cricket for India.

In the 6 ODIs, she has taken three wickets and will hope for a good performance as she gears up to make her Test debut for the Indian team.

How has Kashvee Gautam fared in recent games?

Speaking of Kashvee Gautam’s recent performances, the star player for the side, Kashvee, recently impressed in a multi-day tournament. She scored an unbeaten 106 off 86 balls against an attack comprising Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud and N Shree Charani.

Apart from her performances with the bat, Gautam will also be bolstering the Indian team’s ranks when it comes to the bowling department.

India squad for only Test vs Australia

Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Pratika Rawal, Richa Ghosh (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Sayali Satghare, Deepti Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Kashvee Gautam, Vaishnavi Sharma

Also Read: