Reliance, KKR, GMR, and Adani own 4 out of 6 teams in UAE's ILT20

With T20 cricket gathering hype and excitement all over the globe, the Emirates Cricket Board has now announced its participation in franchise cricket. The cricket league is scheduled for a January 6, 2023 start and will involve participation from six teams. What has raised eyebrows from all corners of the cricketing fraternity is that four IPL franchise have their outfits in this six-team event.

Mumbai Indian's owner Reliance Industries, Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals co-owners GMR, Adani Sportsline, and Capri Global apart from Lancer Capitals, a company belonging to Manchester United have all pitched in their participation in this new league. Giving each of them a very warm welcome, the Emirates Cricket Board chairman Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan said: "Emirates Cricket Board is delighted to welcome Reliance Industries, Kolkata Knight Riders, Capri Global, GMR, Lancer Capital, Adani Sportsline, broadcaster ZEE and all other stake-holders to the newly established T20 League of UAE.

He further went on to add that "such illustrious, experienced names and entities as partners augurs well for the UAE T20 League. Through the commitment of these partners, they have demonstrated confidence in the Emirates Cricket Board as we take the game into the future". The Emirates Cricket board further states that the sole motive of this league is to nurture local talent and push them to a higher level.

(Inputs from PTI)