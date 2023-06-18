Sunday, June 18, 2023
     
  Rejuvenated Ajinkya Rahane to join County club Leicestershire after West Indies tour

Rejuvenated Ajinkya Rahane to join County club Leicestershire after West Indies tour

Ajinkya Rahane was India's best batter against Australia in the recent ICC World Test Championship final 2023 with 89 & 46 scores.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: June 18, 2023 14:31 IST
Ajinkya Rahane in WTC Final 2023
Image Source : GETTY Ajinkya Rahane in WTC Final 2023

Ajinkya Rahane is set to join the County Championship club Leicestershire after India's upcoming tour of the West Indies. The veteran batter made a sensational comeback to the national team during the recent ICC World Test Championship final 2023 against Australia. He is expected to keep his place in the team for the two Tests scheduled against West Indies next month and then will join Leicestershire.

According to a report from PTI, the Mumbai batter had already signed a contract with Leicestershire in January 2023 and will join the Division Two side after the West Indies tour. Rahane was expected to feature in eight games for Leicestershire but his return to national team setup changed his plans. Now, Rahane will play in Royal London Cup, a domestic 50-over tournament, in August and four County games in September.

"Ajinkya, after the two Tests in West Indies (which is supposed to end on July 24), is supposed to fly directly to England and join Leicestershire for the remainder of the season. He will play Royal London Cup in August and a possible four County games in September as he is unlikely to be a part of white-ball scheme of things," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Rahane, 35, was the leading run-getter for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy 2022-23 and also impressed in Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) with eventual champions Chennai Super Kings. His return to the national team was an instant success as he top-scored for India with 89 & 46 in WTC final against Australia at The Oval.

India next face West Indies away in two Tests and eight-game white-ball series starting on July 12. Rahane is all but confirmed to feature in playing eleven in a red-ball team and then will travel to England to join Leicestershire. He will return to India for domestic cricket in October where he captains 41-time Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai.

