Records galore as India register thumping victory over Bangladesh in Champions Trophy Shubman Gill scored an unbeaten century and Mohammed Shami picked up a phenomenal five-for as India defeated Bangladesh by six wickets in their opening game of the Champions Trophy in Dubai. They will play Pakistan next.

India defeated Bangladesh by six wickets in their opening game of the Champions Trophy 2025. Several cricketers - Mohammed Shami, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill among others etched their names in history books for naming some record or the other in the match as India chased down 229 runs in 46.3 overs.

Batting first, the Bangla Tigers had a horrid start as they were reduced to 35/5 at one stage. Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali managed to bail the Najmul Shanto-led side with a 154-run partnership and that helped Bangladesh post a respectable total on the board. Jaker, who was dropped by Rohit on 0, made 68 runs while Towhid scored a century.

Ace pacer Mohammed Shami picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings. He became the second Indian cricketer to clinch a five-for in the history of the Champions Trophy. His form was under the scanner but against Bangladesh, the veteran wreaked havoc and also became India’s leading wicket-taker in ICC tournaments.

In the second innings, Rohit and Gill stitched a 69-run partnership for the first wicket. The captain departed after scoring 41 runs, but during his stay, he completed 11,000 runs in ODI cricket. Batting at three, Kohli once again struggled against leg-spinners and for the fifth time since 2024, the star India batter lost his wicket to a leg-spinner. Nevertheless, the 36-year-old made 22 runs in the match and became the second-leading run-scorer in ICC ODI tournaments.

Gill, on the other hand, went on to smash a cracking century. He made an unbeaten 101 runs, while Rahul made 41* runs as India registered a comfortable win at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Gill was also adjudged Player of the Match. Next up, the Men in Blue will play Pakistan on February 23 at the same stadium.